***Wind Chill Advisory in effect for all of western Mass from Midnight through noon Friday***
Low pressure will slide off the Carolina coast this morning and will quickly strengthens offshore. It will make a far pass southeast of Cape Cod, sparing us from any snow and clouds decrease throughout the day with finally some sunshine for this afternoon. Highs will reach near 30 early this afternoon, but the breeze will pick up and temperatures will slide into the 20's later this afternoon as Arctic air drains into western Mass.
The Arctic cold will continue to invade the area tonight and will be in place by morning with wind chills well below zero. Temperatures will drop into the teens and single digits through tomorrow morning with wind chills as cold as 10 to 20 below!
Tomorrow will feature a mixture of sunshine and clouds as high pressure builds in from the northwest. Between that and the coastal storm in the Atlantic, it will be a windy day with gusts to 30-40mph at times. This will keep wind chills near and below 0 all day. Temperatures fall to the low single digits Saturday morning with chills again as low as 10 to 20 below. Another Wind Chill Advisory is likely for Friday night through Saturday morning.
High pressure will keep it sunny on Saturday, but we remain frigid. The wind will be a bit lighter but wind chills will still be in the single digits and stay below zero in the hills. Sunday will not be as cold. Temperatures come up to near 30 with much less wind, but high clouds will increase throughout the day.
A developing coastal low may bring periods of snow to western Mass either or both Monday and Tuesday with some accumulation possible. Still lots of uncertainty with timing and even precipitation type at this point.
