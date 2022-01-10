SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Cold Arctic air continues to drain into western Mass with temperatures in the 20's and wind chills in the teens and single digits. Readings will hold steady and even fall this afternoon under a mixture of sunshine and clouds, changeable sky. There will be a few flurries in the valley with scattered snow showers in the hills and Berkshires. Scattered coatings to up to 2" possible in these areas.
The core of the Arctic cold arrives tonight, lasting through Wednesday morning. Temperatures will fall into the single digits tonight, but with the wind wind chills will be well below zero. Temperatures tomorrow only make it into the single digits and teens despite sunshine. Wind Chill values will stay below zero tomorrow with wind gusts between 20-30 mph.
***Wind Chill Advisory in Effect from 1am to 4pm Tuesday for the western Hampden, western Hampshire and western Franklin Counties (hill towns) and from 12am to 3pm for Berkshire County***
Remember with wind chills that cold frostbite can occur on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes so try to limit time outdoors, wear several layers of loose-fit, lightweight warm clothes, wear a hat and stay dry and out of the wind. In addition remember that mittens, snug at the wrist, are better than gloves.
The wind will ease tomorrow night with temperatures plunging to near zero. The cold air will retreat quickly on Wednesday though with highs reaching into the lower 30's. It will remain mostly sunny making for much more comfortable afternoon.
Thursday looks seasonable and dry with highs into the mid to upper 30's.
