SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This afternoon will be sunny, windy and cold! Temperatures this afternoon struggle to reach 30 degrees in most spots and wind chills should hover in the teens and 20s all day. In fact, wind chills in the hills may be stuck in the single digits.
The wind will diminish tonight as high pressure builds to our south. With a clear sky, and much less wind temperatures should fall to near 10 degrees.
High pressure will move off the Mid-Atlantic coast tomorrow and our wind (at lighter speeds) will shift out of the southwest-bringing in milder temps through Thursday with continued dry weather. Temperatures will come up to near 40 tomorrow and into the middle 40's on Thursday.
Clouds increase Thursday afternoon ahead of our next storm-an 'inside runner' that will bring rain and a gusty breeze to our area Thursday night and Friday. Rain will be heavy at time late Thursday night through most of Friday. Most spots will pick up 1-2" of rainfall.
Drier air will rush in Friday evening, bringing an end to the rain. Temperatures will sore on Friday with highs in the low to mid 50s. Behind the storm, cooler air will slowly drain. There may be a leftover shower on Saturday but we dry out with temperatures will well up into the 40's. Sunday is looking cool and bluster with highs near 40. There is a slight chance for some light snow or flurries on Monday-for Christmas Eve Day, but confidence is low at this point so the odds of a white Christmas aren't looking the greatest BUT we still have some hope! Christmas Day is looking dry and seasonable with temperatures in the 30's.
This Afternoon: Sunny, windy and cold. Highs: 24-32 (WC teens & single digits)
Tonight: Clear and frigid. Lows: 8-14 (Diminishing Wind)
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, milder. Highs: 34-40
