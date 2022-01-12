SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's a frigid start, but this Arctic cold is on the run and is moving out!
Temperatures are in the single digits this morning, but the wind is much lighter and temperatures will be coming up quickly. Readings will be closer to normal this afternoon with highs in the low to mid-30's. A Southwesterly breeze will gust up to 25 mph from time to time, so wind chills will be in the 20's, cold but not as bitter. Today will feature a mixture of sunshine and clouds.
Tonight will not be as cold with lows in the 20's. The wind will be light and it will remain dry with just a few clouds here and there.
Milder temperatures will continue tomorrow with lighter wind and a few more clouds. Temps will approach 40 in the lower valley with some melting snow and ice. It will feel pretty, comfortable in the afternoon. High clouds increase tomorrow afternoon and night as a coastal low rapidly strengthens. This low will remain well to our east with some precipitation possibly reaching the Cape, but not western Mass. As the low moves toward Newfoundland and continues to strengthen, colder air will get drawn into New England on a gusty north wind. Friday looks to be dry and seasonable with some high and mid level clouds, but the breeze picks up in the afternoon then here comes the Arctic air again. Wind chills may return to dangerously cold levels late Friday night through midday Saturday.
A frigid, but dry start to the weekend with potential wind chill advisories Friday night and Saturday. Highs likely stay in the teens with wind chills below zero. Cold, dry air will last throughout the weekend as high pressure builds to our north-though Sunday won’t be quite as cold as Saturday with temps in the 20's with less wind.
Meanwhile, low pressure will dive out of Canada into the Gulf of Mexico scoop up moisture then possibly make the turn up the coast later in the weekend. This has the potential to bring lots of precipitation and eventually some wind. The track and strength of the storm will determine precipitation type and amounts. It would likely get going Sunday night lasting through Monday.
(3) comments
probably wont be a Darrell Brooks Jr Waukesha incident.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.