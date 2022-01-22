SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A strong high pressure has settled to the north which has brought clear skies overnight and lows into the low single digits with some communities in western Mass seeing an overnight low around 0!
A frigid start to the weekend will be met with lots of sun as the dominate high pressure keeps cloud development to a minimum for most of the day. The placement of the high pressure will also push a coastal low pressure off to sea, keeping western Mass dry! Temperatures today do climb into the low 20s but a light breeze will keep some wind chills in the upper teens. Otherwise Saturday remains bright.
Sunday will see a bit warmer temperatures as a passing low pressure system to our northwest draws some warmer air into the region. Some clouds from the system will extend south into western Mass disrupting the sunshine, and a light breeze becomes more steady by early afternoon. Temps settle in the low 30s. There does remain a slight chance for a quick flurry that spurts out from this Clipper system.
A broad weak area of low pressure may bring us milder temps but also some light snow on Tuesday. It is still early but there is a chance that freezing rain may also be a concern with this passing system, but details will become more solidified as the weekend progresses.
probably wont be a Darrell Brooks Jr Waukesha incident.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
