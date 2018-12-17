SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A potent upper level disturbance is swinging through this afternoon and evening, bringing some spotty flurries and mountain snow showers. Wind out of the northwest has been gusting to 30mph today and colder air is being ushered back into southern New England.
Clouds gradually decrease later tonight and sunshine will be back for Tuesday. Temperatures fall back to the lower and middle 20s overnight, but with that gusty northwest breeze lingering, expect wind chills well into the teens and even single digits in the higher elevations. It will be a frigid day Tuesday from start to finish! Temperatures Tuesday afternoon struggle to reach 30 degrees in most spots and wind chills should hover in the teens and 20s all day.
Wind tapers off Tuesday night as high pressure builds to our south. With mostly clear skies, temps should fall to either side of 10 degrees.
High pressure will move off the Mid-Atlantic coast Wednesday and our wind will shift out of the southwest-bringing in milder temps through Thursday with continued dry weather.
Clouds increase Thursday ahead of our next storm-an 'inside runner' that will bring rain and a gusty breeze to our area Friday. Rain will begin late Thursday night and rain may be heavy at times Friday.
Drier air will rush in Friday evening, bringing an end to rain. Temperatures remain well above normal Friday with highs in the low 50s. Behind the storm, cooler air holds off until Sunday and the weekend looks mostly dry. There is a chance for some light snow on Monday-for Christmas Eve Day, but confidence is low at this point.
Tonight: A few clouds, windy and cold. Lows: 20-25 (WC teens & single digits)
Tomorrow: Sunny, wind and cold. Highs: 24-32 (WC teens & single digits)
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, milder. Highs: 34-40
