SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Wind Advisories in effect into the afternoon...
Wind Chill Advisory in effect through this morning for Berkshire, Franklin Counties and western Hampden and Hampshire Counties…
Frigid cold and wind roared into western Mass. as an Arctic cold front barreled though last night. We've seen consistent wind gusts up to 40 mph with an occasional gust of 50-60+mph, especially in the higher elevations, which had led to scattered damage and power outages across the area. Wind chill are as low as -5 in the valley to -20 in the hill towns.
High pressure will continue to build in today, which will cause the wind to ease, but not until later this afternoon. The risk for more damage and power outages will continue into the afternoon. Expect a mainly sunny sky, but a frigid dayq with highs in the 20s. We remain breezy, so wind chills will likely linger in the teens and single digits into the afternoon.
The Arctic air will retreat quickly as the wind eases tonight. Tomorrow is looking like the mildest day of the week thanks to more of a southwesterly flow. Temperatures will reach back into the 40's with quite a bit of sunshine. We will keep a breeze, but nothing as gusty as today. Another trough digs in aloft to end the week, bringing chilly temps back for Thursday and through the weekend with highs returning to the 30s. Things will stay dry all the way through with plenty of sunshine, but a definite chill will remain in the air.
