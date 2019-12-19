SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- No doubt this afternoon will remain cold, and breezy with northwest winds staying around 10-20mph with occasional higher gusts. High temperatures stay mainly in the teens to near 20 with wind chills from -5 to 10 above 0 but at least it will remain bright and sunny.
The wind will diminish tonight, under a clear sky. It will be frigid with temperatures falling to near 0.
Tomorrow will remain sunny and cold but not as frigid as today. Daytime highs tomorrow and Saturday reach near 30. There will still be a bit of a breeze tomorrow but there will be very little wind on Saturday. We will see some patchy clouds Saturday, but dry weather stretches through the weekend and beyond. By Sunday, temperatures during the afternoon reach into the 40's as a weak ridge builds into the East.
Temperatures moderate into early next week in the days leading to Christmas. Highs get into the 40s Monday and Christmas Eve, perhaps touching 50 with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. We'll have a good melt down leading to Christmas, so a white Christmas is in jeopardy. I think at best for Christmas more we will have a steal, patchy, snow pack with dirty snow banks.
However, a Clipper diving out of Canada may bring us some light snow or snow showers late Christmas Day or Christmas Night into Thursday. Either way, this looks rather weak and moisture starved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.