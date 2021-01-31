SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for all of Western Mass from 7am Monday through 1pm Tuesday ahead of a powerful Nor'easter set to impact the region.
Another frigid start this morning as we wrap up the weekend, with overnight lows hovering on either side of zero. However, we have no wind to contend with today so no dangerously low wind chills and temperatures will quickly rebound into the low-mid 20's by the afternoon. Today will be dry, and clouds will start to build and increase as the day goes on ahead of the storm system on the way. The afternoon will feel comfortable, especially after the last few days and a great opportunity to get outside, or run errands before the snow moves in.
A powerful Nor'easter continues to move across the Ohio River Valley, arriving in the Mid-Atlantic on Monday. A significant snowstorm is looking possible for the Mid-Atlantic cities, including Philadelphia and DC, possibly New York and parts of New Jersey as well. The storm currently spans from the Gulf of Mexico all the way to the Canadian border and has picked up a substantial amount of moisture and intensified over the last 24 hours, causing tornadoes in parts of the Midwest and some jackpot locations could see up to 2 feet of snow.
Southern New England will begin to see snow move in from the south and west by mid-day Monday. The air in place is extremely dry, with negative dew points so the storm system will have to work hard to saturate the air column before we start to see widespread precipitation at the ground. For Western Mass, snow will ramp up in the afternoon and evening hours around the evening commute. By 7pm, plan to be off the roads as the bulk of precipitation is set to fall between 7pm Monday and 7am Tuesday.
For now, 4-8" is expected for the valley, 6-10" for the hill towns and higher elevations (Berkshire, Franklin counties) and 8-12"+ as you head toward Worcester. Portions of New York, Pennsylvania and New Jersey could see upwards of 2 feet of snow and are currently projected to be jackpot locations. A lot could change between now and then, so expect a shift in snow totals as details continue to be ironed out.
A coastal low will be developing, bringing bands of heavier snow to parts of southern New England Monday night and Tuesday morning along with gusty breezes. Wind will be mainly a coastal threat for this storm, but could gust up to 20-25 mph locally. Snow tapers off by Tuesday afternoon. Clouds and a breeze linger Wednesday, then more sun and a warm up into the 40s is on tap later in the week.
