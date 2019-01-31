SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A very cold, very dry air mass remains overhead tonight through Friday.
Wind Chill Advisories continue for the hills of western Hampden, Hampshire and Hampden counties as well as Berkshire county for chills as low as -15 to -20 through 11am Friday.
Temperatures have been cold all day with highs in the teens for most and tonight, nearly everyone returns to the single digits below 0.
Friday will be a frigid start, but unlike Thursday morning, we won’t have much of a wind chill to battle. High pressure will give us another dry, cold day with temperatures up a few more degrees from Thursday. To our south, a weak area of low pressure will pass by with some snow for the Mid-Atlantic and some scattered clouds for New England.
Temperatures continue to moderate over the weekend with highs back to near freezing on Saturday-after another very cold start. We will see more clouds around during the day as a cold front approaches from the northwest, but no wet weather is expected. Sunday is also looking dry with sun and clouds and temps climbing into the middle and upper 30s.
A ridge developing in the East will allow temps to keep rising early next week. Temps may hit near 50 on Monday and middle 50s are possible Tuesday! At the surface, low pressure will move from the Upper Midwest to southern Canada, bringing a warm front through. A few showers look possible Monday night, but we should mostly see more clouds than anything else. Behind the cold front, we turn cooler for Wednesday and Thursday, but remain unsettled as our next storm system approaches. A chilly rain or wintry mix is possible Thursday.
