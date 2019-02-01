SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's a frigid cold start with sub-zero readings across western Mass!
Wind Chill Advisories remain in effect for the hills of western Hampden, Hampshire and Hampden counties as well as Berkshire county for chills as low as -15 to -20 through 11am this morning
This morning is frigid, but unlike yesterday morning, we don't have much of a wind chill to battle. High pressure will give us another dry, cold day with temperatures up a few more degrees from yesterday. (Westover A.R.B hit 13)
Temperatures continue to moderate over the weekend with highs back to near freezing tomorrow afternoon another very cold start. We will see more clouds around during the day as a cold front approaches from the northwest, but we stay dry. Sunday is also looking dry with sun and clouds and temps climbing into the upper 30's to near 40.
A ridge developing in the East will allow temps to keep rising early next week. Temps may hit near 50 Monday and Tuesday! A cold front will move through late Tuesday with a possible shower or two then we turn colder and drier for Wednesday. Temperatures will fall back into the 30's with a decent amount of sunshine.
Our next more important system will arrive on Thursday with a wintry mix. This system looks to bring in milder air eventually but details will unfold as we draw closer. Until then things stay rather dry.
