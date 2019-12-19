SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A strong Arctic cold front came through western Mass yesterday bringing a gusty breeze, falling temps and some spotty snow showers and squalls.
It's a frigid start with wind chills below 0 with some in the hill towns feeling chills as low as -20.
Wind Chill Advisories remain in effect for western Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties as well as all of Berkshire County through 10am.
No doubt today will be a cold, breezy day with northwest wind staying around 10-20mph with occasional higher gusts. Our high temperatures stay mainly in the teens with wind chills from -5 to 10 above 0. At least we'll see tons of sunshine.
Tomorrow will remain sunny and cold but not as frigid as today. Our daytime highs tomorrow and Saturday reach near 30. There will still be a bit of a breeze tomorrow but there will be very little wind on Saturday. Overnight temps will fall into the single digits. We will see some patchy clouds Saturday, but dry weather stretches through the weekend and beyond. By Sunday, temperatures during the day get back into the 40's as a weak ridge builds into the East.
Temperatures moderate into early next week in the days leading to Christmas. Highs get into the 40s Monday and Christmas Eve, perhaps touching 50 with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. We'll have a good melt down leading to Christmas.
A Clipper diving out of Canada may bring us some light snow or snow showers Christmas afternoon or night, aside from that things stay dry; this may be our only hope for a white Christmas, for some of us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.