SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's not nearly as windy or cold this morning. The Arctic air has retreated and today will be much more comfortable.
Temperatures today will reach into the low to mid 40's, about where they should be for this time of year. A weak front will bring some clouds, but dry weather will prevail with any rain or snow showers moving across central and northern New England. It will be a bit brisk with occasional wind gusts to 20mph, nothing compared to yesterday.
A cold front will pass through with some clouds and a flurry tonight into tomorrow morning. This front and a continued upper trough (dip in the jet stream) will usher in a colder air mass that lingers through into the start of next week. Temperatures return to the 30s, maybe touching 40 tomorrow with a gustier breeze, then fall to near or below freezing Friday. Some single digits wind chills may return for Friday morning. The weekend also looks chilly, but not as breezy. The good news is we should see lots of sunshine.
A pattern shift is looking more likely for next week, starting Tuesday with a warming trend, as a ridge builds into the east. (rise in the jet stream) Temperatures may be well into the 50's, maybe even 60 by the end of next week. As of now there are no big storms indicated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.