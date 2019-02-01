SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was a frigid start with sub-zero readings across western Mass. but the Arctic air is slowly retreating.
This afternoon will be cold but not as bitter with temperatures reaching near 20 degrees. A weak area of low pressure will pass out-to-sea to our south bringing us some high thin clouds.
It will be clear and cold with another frigid night ahead. Readings will dip below zero in many spots again by morning. However, temperatures will continue to moderate over the weekend with highs back to near freezing tomorrow afternoon. It will become mostly cloudy tomorrow as a weak system passes across central and northern New England. There may be a snow shower across Franklin County but the rest of us stay dry. Sunday is also looking dry with sun and clouds as temperatures continue to climb. Readings will approach 40 in the afternoon.
A ridge developing in the East will allow temperatures to keep rising early next week. Readings may hit 50 Monday and Tuesday! A cold front will move through late Tuesday with a possible shower or two then we turn colder and drier for Wednesday. Temperatures will fall back into the 30's with a decent amount of sunshine.
Our next more important system will arrive on Thursday with a wintry mix. This system looks to bring in milder air eventually but details will unfold as we draw closer. Until then things stay rather dry.
