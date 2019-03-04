SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With good March sunshine and temperatures in the middle 30s this afternoon, we saw some snow melt. Tonight, temperatures will drop quickly and anything wet will freeze. Untreated roads will have a lot of black ice as well as sidewalks and parking lots.
Skies remain mostly clear overnight with temperatures falling into the teens for most. A gusty breeze this evening will lighten overnight.
Tuesday will be a colder day across western Mass with highs in the 20s along with a good breeze to add a chill. We begin the day bright and sunny, but as a cold front approaches from the northwest, more clouds should develop for the afternoon. A few flurries or a brief snow shower are possible Tuesday evening as this front comes through, but we aren’t expecting much.
A deep trough parks over the Northeast Tuesday to Thursday, keeping us in an Arctic freeze. Temperatures fall below freezing tonight and don’t climb back above it until Friday afternoon! Daytime highs in the 20s and overnight temps in the single digits will be likely. Record low temps should be safe, but some temps may get close and dip below 0-especially Thursday morning.
The rest of our week looks fairly quiet, just cold. By Friday, a weak system moves from the Great Lakes to the Mid-Atlantic and should just miss our area, but some scattered clouds will be around. Another storm will move from California to NE Canada by the weekend, keeping New England on the warmer side of the storm. While Saturday looks dry, rain is possible for Sunday. There is a chance we begin as a wintry mix, then temperatures turn milder.
