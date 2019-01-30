SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The snow ended last night leaving a fresh blanket of 3-6" of accumulation across the area. The sun is out now with temps in the teens and 20s but get ready for the Arctic Cold! It will bring snow squalls this afternoon then dangerous wind chills to follow!
Here are some snow totals from overnight: Worthington 6", Middlefield 5", Greenfield 5", Goshen 4.5", Springfield 4", Ludlow 4", East Longmeadow 4", Holyoke 3.5", Wilbraham 3.5"
**A Wind Advisory is in Effect for Hamdpen, Hampshire and Franklin Counties from 2PM to 9PM** (Wind Gusts to 50 mph)
**A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for the valley from 11PM to 9AM** (Wind Chill Values as low as minus 25)
**A Wind Chill Warning is in effect for the hills and Berkshire County from 11PM to 9AM** (Wind Chill Values as low as minus 35)
Temps stay in the 20s through midday, then the Arctic cold front comes through with gusty winds, snow squalls and plummeting temperatures. From between 3pm to 6pm, narrow bands of heavy snow will come through western Mass. Whiteout conditions will be possible as winds gust to 50mph and a quick accumulation of a coating to an inch or two is possible. Due to the time of day, this could cause some significant travel issues.
Skies clear this evening and temps fall into the single digits below 0. Gusty wind will continue, bringing wind chills into the -15 to -25 range for the valley and as low as -35 in the Berkshires through morning. Some record cold daytime highs possible tomorrow with most staying in the single digits to low teens. Temps return to below 0 tomorrow night.
High pressure takes over Friday and Saturday, bringing lots of sunshine, as temps slowly moderate. Readings will be near 20 on Friday and near 30 on Saturday. Readings should finally get back above freezing by Sunday afternoon as a warmer trend kicks in. Next week looks to start rather mild with temps in the 40s along with a few shower chances.
