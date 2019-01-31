SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --
**A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect until 9AM** (Wind Chill Values as low as minus 25)
**A Wind Chill Warning remains in effect for the hills until 11AM and Berkshire County until 1PM** (Wind Chill Values as low as minus 35)
It's a bitterly cold start out there this morning. Temperatures are down into the single digits below 0, any breeze makes a difference! The breeze will make it feel as low as -25 in the valley and to -35 at times in the Berkshires.
Today will be a brisk, cold day with abundant, ineffective sunshine. Temps get back into the teens this afternoon with wind chills hovering close to and below 0 much of the day. The breeze will diminish tonight as high pressure builds in, allowing temps to return to the single digits below 0.
The Arctic colds stays in place through early tomorrow, then temperatures will continue to moderate heading into the weekend. Daytime highs should get to near 20 tomorrow, into the lower 30's on Saturday and back to near 40 by Sunday! Nighttime temps stay cold a bit longer with Saturday morning lows near 0 and teens for Sunday morning. A weak, mainly dry front will bring in more clouds for the weekend, especially Sunday but we look mainly dry.
Temperatures will moderate next week as well, a ridge develops and allows for a “warrming” trend. Monday through Thursday temperatures will come up into the 40's and even into the 50's by the middle of the week. The first full week of February will feature temperatures running above normal. We may see a few showers here and there as we become a bit unsettled.
