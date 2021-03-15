SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An Arctic front moved through yesterday with strong wind gusts and scattered snow showers and now the mid-winter cold has settled in. Temperatures are in the teens with wind gusts to 30 mph putting wind chills near zero this morning.
Today will feature lots of sunshine, but it will stay windy and cold with highs in the 20's and wind gusts to 30 mph. Wind chills will stay in the teens and single digits. The stronger March sunshine will certainly help but you'll need to stay bundle up all day.
With clear skies and winds diminishing temperatures will plunge into the single digits and lower teens by morning. The record low is 11 set in 1970.
The cold will ease tomorrow with less wind. Temperatures will be more seasonable, but still chilly with highs near 40. A weak system will bring clouds and possibly a few snow showers tomorrow night into Wednesday morning. It will not be a cold tomorrow night with temperatures in the lower 30's.
After a few flakes Wednesday morning the rest of the day will be dry with lots of leftover clouds. Temperatures will come back up into the 40's for St. Patrick's. Day. q
Thursday will be milder with sunshine fading to clouds. Highs will reach into the lower 50's. A storm looks to brush by us Thursday night into Friday morning with rain perhaps ending as some wets snow Friday. With the storm looking to stay mainly to the south precipitation totals look to be on the low side. Behind this storm it will turn wind and cold again as another surge of Arctic air moves in from Canada. Temps will likely be stuck in the 30's on Friday. However, the cold air retreats for the weekend. So far so good for Saturday and Sunday with temps in the 40's and 50's.
