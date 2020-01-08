SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We had a bit of light snow overnight leaving some scattered coatings across the area. There may be a slippery spot or two but overall we are good to go this morning.
Temperatures this morning aren't too bad either with readings near 30. We'll see a mixture of sunshine and clouds with temps nearing 40. However, a Arctic cold front arrives this afternoon with increasing wind and scattered snow showers and maybe even a snow squall. A coating is possible with an isolated spot picking up 1/2" or so. A Wind Advisory will begin at 3pm and end at 1am tonight for NW wind at 15-30mph with gusts up to 50mph. This wind may cause isolated tree damage and it will usher in much colder air.
Tonight will be much colder with temps falling into the teens. Gusty wind continues, with gusts getting lighter overnight. Wind chills fall to near 0 across the area. The wind will lighten up tomorrow as high pressure builds. We will see a mostly sunny, cold day with highs in the 20s to near 30, so really still not too bad for January.
High pressure will slide off shore tomorrow night and a southwesterly flow kicks in. Temperatures will be on the rise quickly with highs back to the middle and upper 40s by Friday afternoon. Most of Friday looks dry with nothing more than a spot shower in the afternoon or evening. Showers remain spotty Saturday and we turn breezy and even warmer with highs in the 50's to even near 60!!! A front will bring showers and downpours Saturday night with temperatures staying in the 50's. There may even be a thunderstorm Saturday night. Rain will end early on Sunday with windy still warm conditions. Temperatures could reach back to near 60 degrees before cooling off in the afternoon. Monday will be cooler but still into the 40's.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.