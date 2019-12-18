SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Our storm has moved out but there are plenty of icy roads and sidewalks this morning so be sure to take it slow and allow for plenty of extra time.
Weather-wise it's actually not a bad morning. We will see some sunshine with temperatures reaching into the mid 30s by early this afternoon. However, an Arctic front will move through with a snow shower or snow squall that could whiten the ground and briefly drop visibility! Behind the front we will feel a drop in temps along with an increase in wind.
***Wind Chill Advisory in Effect for the hill towns and all of Berkshire County from Midnight tonight through tomorrow 10AM***
A blast of Arctic air is on tap tonight through Friday. Temperatures fall into the teens and single digits night with wind gusts up to 30-35mph. Wind chills plummet to 0 to -20 by tomorrow morning! We remain very cold and blustery tomorrow with highs in the teens and wind chills near 0, but under a sunny sky. Wind will lighten tomorrow night, helping temperatures drop to near 0. Friday won’t be quite as brutal with lighter wind and highs in the 20s thanks to high pressure.
Our weather pattern goes quiet through Christmas. Large high pressure will dominate our weather Friday through Christmas! As the high moves to our south and southwest, temperatures will get milder for Sunday into early next week. High temperatures look to get back into the 40s to maybe even near 50 on Monday! Dry weather lingers through Tuesday and Wednesday with Christmas Day looking partly cloudy and seasonable.
