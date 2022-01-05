SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After an icy start this morning, we saw a wet, chilly afternoon. Showers come to an end but clouds linger this evening with temperatures slowly falling back toward freezing. As temperatures drop back below 32 degrees tonight and overnight, areas of black ice may form, leading to slippery/icy spots again on roads. Travel with caution through sunrise.
Temperatures Thursday morning begin in the 20s with some sunshine and scattered clouds. Temperatures will be seasonable with highs ranging in the 30s throughout western Mass along with a healthy breeze out of the west-northwest. High clouds will be around much of the day in advance of our next storm, but the day will stay dry. Snow gets going late Thursday night.
A coastal low will bring widespread snowfall to New England Friday morning. The area that will see the most snow still looks to be eastern Mass into Rhode Island and possible northeastern Connecticut. Winter Storm Watches have been issued there. For western Mass, Advisories for hazardous travel due to snow are most likely and should be issued Thursday.
The timing of snow will be roughly after midnight through 9-10am Friday morning. Snow totals will range from 2-4 inches through most of Hampden, eastern Hampshire and eastern Franklin. Farther north and west totals look lighter with most seeing 1-3”. While this isn’t a “big” snow for our area, the timing will surely affect the morning commute throughout southern New England. Expect slick roads and at times, low visibility.
High pressure builds for Saturday, keeping our weather brisk, cold and dry with a mainly sunny sky. Our next storm system moves through on Sunday with light rain and snow showers. Temperatures should be above freezing, so at this point roads look mainly wet. Signals for a brief, but potent shot of Arctic air are on tap for Monday evening through Wednesday morning.
(3) comments
probably wont be a Darrell Brooks Jr Waukesha incident.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.