SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Low pressure will be pulling away from the region tonight into tomorrow. Some locations in western Mass picked up 1-3" of snow before we transitioned to sleet and then pocket of drizzle. Drier air will begin to work into the region.
We dry out this evening with temperatures staying in the lower to middle 30s. Areas that dip below freezing overnight could see a refreeze on untreated surfaces. Monday will be a milder day with highs in the 40s and sunshine mixing with clouds. There will be the chance for a snow shower in parts of Franklin and Berkshire counties later tomorrow afternoon and into tomorrow evening with a weak front moving through. That same weak front will help usher in colder air for Monday night and Tuesday with highs falling back to the 30s. High pressure shifts east on Wednesday, allowing temps to start climbing again and the end of the week stays seasonably mild. Rain returns by Friday.
Of course next weekend is a big weekend in Holyoke with road race on Saturday and the parade on Sunday. Right now it looks like there could be a few leftover showers Saturday morning but otherwise next weekend is looking dry with temperatures in the 40s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.