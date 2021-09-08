SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We saw a gorgeous day yesterday with highs in the mid to upper 70s, low humidity and lots of sunshine, but if you're looking for that summer-like feel today is your day.
It's still a cool, comfortable start this morning with temperatures in the 50's, but a southerly flow out ahead of a cold front it will be warm and more humid today. It will become breezy with southerly wind gusting to 20-30mph in the afternoon and high temps climb into the low 80s under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. A strong and dynamic storm system will bring a period of rain and thunderstorms tonight into tomorrow morning. (9pm to 3am)
This evening, a strong cold front will be moving across New York State with heavy rain and storms. Rain and storms approach western Mass after 8-9pm with potentially heavy rain and imbedded thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe with damaging wind gusts and even an isolated tornado-though that threat is mainly to our west. If the front slows, a risk for isolated flash flooding will increase.
By tomorrow morning, heavy rain should be to our east, but showers may linger over western Mass. We won’t see a washout, but it will be fairly cloudy, milder and muggy. The bulk of the rain tomorrow will set up to our east. Temperatures will stay in the 70's with dew points in the 60's, most of the day.
High pressure builds in for Friday and Saturday with cooler, refreshing air and lots of sunshine. Temperatures will top of in the 70's, so seasonable, along with low levels of humidity. Overnight temps will fall into the 40's and lower 50's, making for great sleeping weather. Humidity creeps back in on Sunday, but dry weather looks to last through the weekend. Temps will come back up into the 80's with dew points in the 60's. It will feel a lot like today. A few showers are possible Monday with a front.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
