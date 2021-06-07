SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It was a record breaking weekend with highs of 94 degrees both Saturday and Sunday, and today will be another hot one with highs back into the middle 90's. Dew points were in the 50's yesterday, but will stay in the low to mid 60's today, so it will actually be a bit more uncomfortable with heat indices between 94-98. With the heat and building humidity today is a First Warning Weather Day.
Saturday: 94*, Sunday 94*, Today 95, Tomorrow 90.
With soaring temperatures and building humidity a Heat Advisory remains in effect for eastern Hampden, eastern Hampshire and eastern Franklin counties (The Valley) until 8PM this evening. Be sure to take plenty of breaks if you are working outdoors during peak heating hours of the day. Make sure to wear lightweight, light colored clothing, take frequent breaks, stay well hydrated and wear lots of sunscreen. Common sense stuff, but good reminders.
Today will likely be the hottest day, but tomorrow and Wednesday will actually be more humid as shower and storm chances increase. Highs both tomorrow and Wednesday will reach near 90 with dew points in the mid to upper 60's.
A cold front will push southward through southern New England late Wednesday bringing an end to the oppressive heat and humidity. Behind the front, a rush of cooler, drier air looks to move in for Thursday and Friday bringing relief to the region. Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs near 80 and readings on Friday will drop into the lower 70's.
It looks as though the cooler temperatures last into the weekend with mainly dry conditions. So far so good, the wild card is Friday. A few models bring rain with highs only in the 60's, either way, cooler times are ahead.
(0) comments
