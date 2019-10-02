SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -
It was the 2nd day of HOTober today across the eastern US. Numerous cities broke all-time heat records for the month of October today, including Washington DC, Charlotte NC, Nashville TN, and Newark NJ. 90s reached into NYC and even Hew Haven, CT with Hartford close behind at 86 degrees!
A cold front continues moving southward this evening, allowing much cooler and less humid air to move back in. Showers along the front continue moving out of western Mass and the remainder of the night looks dry and a bit chilly. Temperatures and dew points return to the mid-40s by Thursday morning with lingering clouds.
Oh, the difference a day makes! Thursday will be an unseasonably chilly day with highs in the low to mid 50s under a cloudy sky. Showers return Thursday late afternoon and evening as low pressure moves in from the west. A soaking rain will continue overnight and exit early Friday morning.
As low pressure heads out Friday morning, expect a gusty breeze to kick in. Wind gusts in the morning may reach 20-30mph with temperatures in the mid-40s! Friday remains cool with highs in the 50s and gradual clearing. The day will feel cooler with the healthy breeze out of the northwest. High pressure builds in Friday night, which should give us our coldest night of the season with temperatures falling into the upper 20s and low 30s under a clear sky.
A frosty start Saturday morning with temperatures around freezing. We finally have a sunny day on tap with very little cloud cover. Winds will be lighter and temperatures cool, with highs in the 50s to around 60-perfect for a fall foliage drive or other festive activities! Clouds will roll in late Saturday night, but we will be clear for several hours and may dip back into the 30s. Skies turn cloudy by Sunday morning and clouds hang tough for a few days.
A cold front will approach from the west Sunday night and slowly move east through New England on Monday. With some Gulf moisture in the mix, we may get some heavy rain across western Mass Monday. For now, rain should move out by Tuesday morning and we go back to dry, cool weather through midweek.
