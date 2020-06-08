More Summer-warmth building in over the next couple of days before rain and thunderstorms arrive.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Wow... what a day it's been weather-wise. 

Upper 70s to low 80s, low humidity, and a ton of sunshine made today one of the nicest weather days for the year.

Go ahead and crack those windows open tonight. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 40s and low 50s -- great sleeping weather! 

Temperatures begin their slow stair-step upward Tuesday. There will be a mixture of sun and clouds (heavy on the sun) as temperatures hit the middle 80s. Dew points remain low tomorrow and won't be a factor until Wednesday evening. Wednesday is *HOT*. Upper 80s likely for the Pioneer Valley. 

Relief comes in the form of a cold front on Thursday evening, but not before downright muggy air is in place for much of the day. 

It's possible a thunderstorm will be on the stronger side for Thursday evening. Watch this time frame closely. 

Drier conditions move in for Friday with a return to sunshine. 

Copyright 2019 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(3) comments

Panzer9811
Panzer9811

Dear Mother Nature,

Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!

Thank you.

Report Add Reply
Couillon
Couillon

Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????

If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans

Report Add Reply
Couillon
Couillon

How you been Panzer?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.