SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Wow... what a day it's been weather-wise.
Upper 70s to low 80s, low humidity, and a ton of sunshine made today one of the nicest weather days for the year.
Go ahead and crack those windows open tonight. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 40s and low 50s -- great sleeping weather!
Temperatures begin their slow stair-step upward Tuesday. There will be a mixture of sun and clouds (heavy on the sun) as temperatures hit the middle 80s. Dew points remain low tomorrow and won't be a factor until Wednesday evening. Wednesday is *HOT*. Upper 80s likely for the Pioneer Valley.
Relief comes in the form of a cold front on Thursday evening, but not before downright muggy air is in place for much of the day.
It's possible a thunderstorm will be on the stronger side for Thursday evening. Watch this time frame closely.
Drier conditions move in for Friday with a return to sunshine.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.