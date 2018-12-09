SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Ineffective, chilly sunshine was around for much of the day today. Highs reached into the middle 30s, still a solid five degrees below-average for this time of year. Still, with only a little wind, it was a pretty comfortable day with less wind than previous days.
Overnight, there will be a few clouds early, courtesy of a big storm system affecting the Carolinas (more on that later). The clouds will clear out, allowing temperatures to drop back into the middle teens to start Monday. Sort of a “rinse-and-repeat” day for Monday – dry, sunny, chilly.
A shot of colder air arrives from Canada arrives early Wednesday. That ushers in cold temperatures for Wednesday and Thursday. Lows will be near 10° and afternoon highs near 30°.
A moderating trend builds in towards to the end of the week. Western Mass will be near 40° for Friday and middle-to-upper 40s by Saturday. This comes with some rain late Friday into Saturday. This storm will need to be watched for the potential for some heavy rain. Some rain totals may exceed 1.5”. If this storm takes a more easterly track, temperatures will be colder and snow becomes a possibility. Worth watching over the next few days!
---
The storm bringing crippling snow to the Mid-Atlantic and Carolinas was mentioned to be a “once-in-a-generation” type storm. One to two *FEET* of snow fell from Asheville to Boone, North Carolina into southwestern Virginia. Something to consider: a storm of this magnitude would be impactful to New England, who has a ton of experience, equipment, etc. Many of these areas, like Raleigh and Charlotte, don’t have the capacity to remove the snow in a timely manner. Thousands are without power this evening as the region will struggle to get back onto its feet.
