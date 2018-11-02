SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Showers and downpours will continue off and on through the morning. There may even be an embedded thunderstorm with damaging wind gusts as well. It's certainly a balmy morning with temperatures in the 60's thanks to a strong southerly flow.
This afternoon will be a bit drier but we could still see an occasional shower or thunderstorm. Temperatures will stay in the middle and upper 60s and south winds may gust to 30mph at times.
An strong low pressure system will move into the Northeast tonight, bringing in another swath of rain. A marginal or low severe weather risk exists Friday night and an isolated severe storm with damaging wind gusts could come through. After midnight, rain will be steady and heavy at times through the morning. Wind overall will be a bit lighter.
Rain continues through Saturday morning, then tapers to showers and ends by mid-day Rain totals should reach 1-3" across our area.
Low pressure will move to our north and high pressure will quickly begin to build to our south-this will allow wind to ramp back up Saturday afternoon. West-northwest winds may gust to 50+mph for a few hours Saturday afternoon and evening. A High Wind Watch goes into effect for all of Southern New England for Saturday afternoon and evening. With the ground being so saturated, trees may come down easier, leading to damage and isolated/scattered power outages.
Our weekend ends cool and much quiet with plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the 50's. Our next cold night with temps below freezing is back Sunday night into Monday and cool daytime highs continue for Monday afternoon. Our next storm brings shower chances back Monday night and Tuesday. Another round of showers with potential thunderstorms moves through Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Today: Showers and downpours, t'storm possible. Highs: 62-68
Tonight: Heavy rain, windy, a possible thunderstorm. Lows: 52-60
Saturday: AM rain. Turning windy. Highs: 52-60 (Falling afternoon temps)
