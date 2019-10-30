SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's a mild, mainly cloudy afternoon, although we've see a bit of sunshine here and there. Temperatures will reach into the low to mid 60's. Shower chances will increase this evening.
A warm front moves through tonight, keeping conditions mild and unsettled. Temperatures only fall into the middle and upper 50s with occasional showers. We will be warm and balmy tomorrow with highs near 70 ahead of an approaching cold front. Expect a breezy day with stronger wind coming in the overnight hours with our front. Scattered showers will be on and off most of the day-including trick or treating time.
Trick-or-Treaters can expect showers and a few downpours along with warm, breezy conditions with temperatures in the mid to upper 60's. It will actually be a bit muggy too!
A strong cold front will swing through western Mass Tomorrow night with a line of heavy rain and strong to damaging wind gusts. Southerly winds may gust to 40+, then the wind will shift into Northwest Friday and gust back to 40 mph. Powers outages are possible. Most of the 1-2” of rain we are expecting will fall during the overnight hours into very early Friday morning. (10pm to 4am) Since the bulk of the rain will fall over a short period of time, some isolated, minor flooding could occur.
We dry out fast on Friday as rain moves out before sunrise. Westerly wind stays gusty throughout the day and morning temps in the 60s fall back to the lower 50s by the afternoon. The wind will ease late in the day. Dry weather takes over for the weekend, but it will be chilly. Highs Saturday and Sunday will stay in the low to mid 50's. Saturday morning will start in the 30's and Sunday morning will be the coldest morning of the season so far with temperatures in the low to mid 20's.
By the way, don't forget we go back to Standard Time this weekend. We go from 2 a.m. Sunday to 1 a.m. It means we get an extra hour of sleep BUT the sun will set at 4:41 Sunday evening! The morning's will be brighter for a while though with sunrise on Sunday at 6:25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.