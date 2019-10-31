SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- What a stat to Halloween! It's down right BALMY out there! Temperatures are in the 60's. It's rather muggy too with dew points near 60. Today will be warm and rainy with off and on showers. Today is NOT looking like a washout! The wind will gust out of the south up to 35 mph.
Trick-or-Treat Time: Showers, NOT a washout, wind gusts up to 35 mph with temperatures in the mid to upper 60's.
A Wind Advisory begins at 8pm and lasts through Noon tomorrow for wind of 15-30mph and gusts to 50mph. The biggest impact times for this wind along with heavier rain will be overnight-from 10pm to around 4-5 am tomorrow.
.5-1.5" inches of rain should fall across western Mass. Rain comes to an end before sunrise tomorrow with temperatures peaking well before dawn just after midnight.
Tomorrow will be sunny but windy and cool with highs in the low to mid-50s. the wind will diminish tomorrow evening and conditions are looking ideal for Football and for Friday night Trick-or-Treating.
The first weekend of November will feature lots of sunshine and seasonably cool days, followed by cold, frosty nights. Temps should fall into the 20s both Saturday and Sunday nights with highs in the low 50s during the day. A few clouds will mix in during the day on Sunday and there could even be a snow flurry or two across Northern Berkshire County.
Monday is looking sunny and cool with temperatures in the middle 50's. A few showers may move in late in the day on Tuesday with temperatures coming back up into the upper 50s.
