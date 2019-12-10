SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's a balmy start out there with temperatures in the 40's and lower 50's! There's some areas of fog but most of it has dissipated now that a southerly breeze has picked up.
A cold front will approach western Mass today. Ahead of the front, it will be BALMY with temperatures climbing into the lower and middle 50s with a stiff southerly breeze. Skies remain overcast and a few showers are possible here and there. As the front moves in, steady rain is expected later this afternoon into the evening. Colder air will start draining into western Mass this evening, first in the higher elevations, so the Berkshires will see a change to snow by 5-6pm then by mid to late evening in the valley.
Some accumulation is likely overnight into tomorrow morning. Generally, we should end up with around 2-3" along the Mass-Connecticut boarder with less to the north and a bit more across Connecticut. The snow will wind down during the morning commute but will linger longer across Worcester County and Connecticut. Either way, snow-covered roads are looking likely for tomorrow morning's commute. Colder air takes over and highs will struggle to reach freezing tomorrow afternoon. Some breaks of sun are likely in the afternoon.
Arctic high pressure builds in tomorrow night, allowing for some very cold temps in the teens Thursday morning and highs near 30 Thursday afternoon. Wind chills may be a bit brutal Thursday morning, then wind becomes lighter during the day. With mostly clear skies, temps should fall into the single digits by Friday morning, then clouds increase ahead of our next storm.
Our weekend is looking wet again and not white as milder air takes over yet again. Rain or a brief mix arrives late Friday night. Rain could be heavy Friday night into Saturday morning as temperatures rise. Saturday is looking balmy! Rain will end in the morning as it becomes gusty Saturday as a cold front arrives late in the day. Temperatures will likely reach well into the 50's before we turn cold on Sunday with clouds and a few rain and snow showers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.