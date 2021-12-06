SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - After a dry, seasonable weekend we have an active week of weather ahead! We are in for a temperature roller coaster ride along with the threat for wind, thunder and snow!
showers are coming to an end as we slowly dry out this morning. The warm front is associated with strong low pressure moving from the Great Lakes to southern Canada. The warm front moves through this morning then the cold front moves through this evening with a line of downpours, some thunder and potentially strong, damaging winds. Gust over 40 mph are possible this evening. In fact, Berkshire County is under a Wind Advisory from 2pm this afternoon until 1am tonight. Before the cold front arrives mild air surges in with highs reaching into the 50's to near 60 degrees! It will feel nice for early December! After the front goes through the temps tumble and rain quickly moves out. Readings will be down into the low to mid 30's by morning. With still a gusty breezy around wind chills will be in the teens and 20's to start tomorrow morning.
Tomorrow will be blustery and colder, certainly more seasonable with highs in the mid to upper 30's. High pressure will supply us with a decent amount of sunshine though.
It's an active patter so our next system quickly heads our way for Wednesday and with cold air in place precipitation would be in the form of snow. While there is still a lot of uncertainty with the next system it is looking like mainly light snow or snow showers for us. This system certainly needs to be watched, but it looks as though the storm will slide a bit to far south and east and will not develop quick enough to bring us big snows, however it certainly still bares watching.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
