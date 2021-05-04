SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Clouds continue to hang tough today with light breezes and unseasonably cool temperatures in the 50s. There may be some breaks in the clouds, but another batch of rain is on the way, so it would be short-lived.
An area of low pressure developing along the mid-Atlantic coast will bring a steady rain tonight with some downpours and a few rumbles of thunder. Showers should arrive just before midnight and will taper off Wednesday morning as the low moves east. Temperatures fall into the upper 40s to near 50.
Periods of showers continue much of Wednesday with a few downpours and a rumble of thunder possible. Skies remain cloudy and temperatures stay cool with highs in the 50s to low 60s.
A nicer weather day is on tap for Thursday thanks to weak high pressure. We should see some good sunshine and a dry day, however more of a breeze is on tap. Northwest wind may gust to 25mph at times and temperatures climb into the lower to middle 60s for most.
A trough in the upper levels of the atmosphere builds into New England for the end of the week. Clouds return Friday and showers become possible later in the day. Overall, Friday looks cloudy and cool, but mainly dry. Showers get going Friday night and may linger Saturday morning. A coastal low will remain well to our southeast, keeping heavier rain out of southern New England, but we do turn breezy and cool as it passes by Saturday.
With an upper low to our northeast, clouds linger Sunday in New England. A stalled front nearby may bring in a shower or two later in the day, but most of us look dry for Mother’s Day. Showers do become more likely Sunday night into Monday morning as a low passes along that boundary. We turn breezy and dry behind the low for Tuesday.
