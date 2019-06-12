SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was a cool, crisp start this morning with temperatures falling into the 40's. Readings have climbed quickly and High pressure will stay in control supplying us with lots of sunshine. High temperatures will climb into the 70's to near 80. It will be a fantastic afternoon and evening! Get out and enjoy because things go downhill tomorrow.
Clouds will increase tonight ahead of our next round of rain, which is set to arrive tomorrow morning. Low pressure will move through the Great Lakes and pass to our northwest, meanwhile, a second low will move up the coast. A classic set up usually we see in the winter.
The steadiest rain tomorrow will pass through during the mid morning and early afternoon. By the evening, scattered showers taper off as a cold front passes through. It will be cool tomorrow too. Temperatures will only reach near 60.
A few showers rotate through on the back side of departing low pressure Friday, but we will also get some sun in the mix. Temperatures will be more seasonable on Friday, but still below normal with highs near 70.
The weekend begins dry and seasonable with a cool start Saturday morning, then a sunny, warm afternoon with highs around 80. Saturday is looking beautiful! Humidity increases for Sunday and Monday and so do shower chances as low pressure passes by. Father's Day is looking a bit unsettled but most of the day it will not be raining.
