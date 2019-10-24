SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was a chilly, frosty start this morning however we've warmed up nicely with temperatures into the middle 60's, which is above normal for October 24th. (Normal high 58)
High clouds will start to work in across southern New England tonight into tomorrow. Skies turn cloudy tomorrow afternoon as a cold front and area of low pressure approach from the west, but the day looks dry and seasonable with highs near 60. This front will bring us a few showers or a period of light rain tomorrow evening and will end overnight. We won’t get much rain with this system as most of us pick up less than a tenth of an inch.
Our weekend begins dry with a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday. However, our next storm system arrives on Sunday with a soaking rain looking likely. Low pressure coming out of the Gulf will move in from the southwest and will bring widespread rain to western Mass with many seeing 1-2+ inches. With high pressure to our northeast, we will see a cool, breezy, raw day with highs in the low 50s. Rain tapers off Sunday night. Be sure to have the full ran gear for The Rays of Hope Walk/Run Sunday morning.
Monday looks nice as our storm moves out. Behind it, it will turn mostly sunny and mild with temperatures approaching 70! There may be a few showers around late Tuesday into Wednesday with temperatures in the 60's.
