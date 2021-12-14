SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - High pressure will stay in charge this afternoon supplying us with plenty of blue sky and sunshine. It will mild too with highs reaching into the middle and upper 40's to near 50, well above the normal for the middle of December. (Normal high is 38) A light northerly breeze will keep the day feeling crisp.
Tonight will be quiet and cool with temperatures in the 20's. Clouds will increase tomorrow as a warm front approaches in the afternoon. Showers will arrive tomorrow evening with highs in the low to middle 40's.
As the warm front lifts north temperatures jump into the 50s to near 60 Thursday and holding in the 50s Friday. This time of year, we should be averaging in the 30s for most of western Mass!
A cold front swings through late Thursday into Friday morning with patchy clouds and a shower or two. Cooler air builds in Friday night and an area of low pressure in the Southeast will head to the mid-Atlantic coast. This low pressure system may bring us a round of precipitation Saturday into Saturday night. With cold air draining into New England it may be a rain changing to snow situation depending on the track of the storm. It doesn't look like a huge storm, but something to watch for the weekend.
It will turn colder behind this system Sunday into the start of Christmas week.
