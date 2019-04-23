SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Low pressure that brought heavy rain to western Mass yesterday continues to push away giving way to blue skies and sunshine. It will be a beautiful afternoon with a light breeze and nice comfortable temperatures. Highs will reach near 70!
With yesterday's heavy rain the rivers and streams are running high and fast. In fact, the Connecticut River has come above flood stage at the Oxbow in Northampton. ***A River Flood Warning remains in effect for the Connecticut in Hampshire County by the Oxbow in Northampton, Hatfield and Hadley*** The Connecticut is forecast to stay above flood stage through the rest of today before receding.
We have an active weather pattern so our next system will arrive tonight bringing us more showers and perhaps a downpour or two, especially across Franklin County. Most spots will pick up less than 1/4" of rain. Any rain should be over before dawn and as this low pressure moves away it pull in cool, dry air. Clouds give way to sunshine early tomorrow. It will be blustery and cooler with temperatures near 60.
Thursday is still looking like the pick of the week! – likely the best weather day over the next seven days. It will be sunny and warmer. After a cool start temperatures should reach back to near 70 with a lighter breeze. However, things stay active so another low pressure is likely to bring more rain for Friday. We could be talking about another soaker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.