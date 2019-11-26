SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Today is the pick of the week, maybe pick of the month with sunny skies, mild temperatures and not much wind. Temperatures will reach into the mid to upper 50s, perhaps nipping 60 in a town or two! High pressure builds in tonight, keeping us dry, but clouds increase ahead of a strong storm system crossing the US.
This storm will bring heavy snow from Colorado to Michigan and severe weather from Mississippi to Illinois. It will bring Western Mass. and New England showers and breezy conditions for travel day Wednesday. The best chance for rain tomorrow will come late in the day. Temperatures will still be mild with highs in the lower 50's.
As this storm moves into Canada it will generate a lot of wind across the Northeast for Thanksgiving! It will be blustery and chilly with just a few flurries possible in the hills. Temperatures end up in the upper 30s to mid-40s with wind gusts up to 40 mph. This will make it feel colder and could lead to an isolate power outage or two. Last Thanksgiving the high was only 19!
High pressure takes over for Friday and Saturday, so it will be bright, but colder. Black Friday morning should be a bit brisk with temps in the 20s. We are breezy Friday, but not nearly as windy-which is good news for the Parade of Big Balloons in Springfield. Highs will reach into the lower 40's. Highs fall back to the 30s for Saturday and we are tracking another storm for Sunday into Monday, which could bring a snow or a wintry mix to western Mass and much of New England. Stay tuned!
