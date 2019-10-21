SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This afternoon will be mild and sunny with highs in the low to middle 60's! A fantastic October afternoon with high pressure in charge. (Sunset 5:59)
Tonight will be mainly clear with temperatures falling into the 40's quickly. Clouds will move in late tonight into early tomorrow and we'll see clouds thicken up in the afternoon, in advance of our next cold front. The bulk of the rain will hold off until tomorrow tonight. We may see a few spotty showers tomorrow afternoon along with a few pockets of drizzle but the bulk of the rain falls Tuesday night. Showers, downpours and periods of rain move through Tuesday night. It will be windy Tuesday night out of the Southeast as temperatures stay in the 50's. Winds may gust up to 30 mph. Another stormy night but we are not expecting widespread damaging wind gusts like last week but a few power outages can't be ruled out.
Rain moves out pre-dawn on Wednesday and skies clear out giving way to some sunshine. Expect a gusty breeze out of the West and Northwest up to 30 mph. It will be blustery but seasonable with temperatures in the lower 60's.
High pressure will supply us with a dry, cool day on Thursday. The wind will be lighter too. Friday will feature increasing clouds ahead of our next front, which may come through Friday night with a around of showers. This front doesn't seem to have much moisture with it and it should move through quickly. So we should dry out in time for the weekend. However, the coldest air of the season will move in behind the front, keeping temperatures in the low to mid 50's for highs both Saturday and Sunday. Right now the Rays of Hope walk for Sunday morning is looking chilly and dry with temperatures in the 20's and 30's, certainly dress for the chill!
