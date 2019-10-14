SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Today is looking fantastic! It's a chilly start but temperatures will come up quickly as clouds give way to a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will reach into the mid to upper 60's to near 70 this afternoon. Great conditions to end the long weekend!
Tomorrow is looking nice too as high pressure keeps us dry. A few clouds will move in late in the day, ahead of our next storm system. It will be cooler tomorrow with highs in the low to middle 60's. Our next system will arrive late in the day on Wednesday. This system will have a lot of energy and moisture with it so it will turn quite stormy with heavy rain late Wednesday into Wednesday night. We could pick up over 1" of rainfall with even a few rumbles of thunder.
This storm will move out on Thursday but on the back side it, it turns windy and it will be chilly too! There may be a spot shower around but the story will be the wind with gusts over 40 mph possible. Friday and the weekend are looking dry with less wind and milder temperatures, as highs reach back into the 60's.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.