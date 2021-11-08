SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was a beautiful weekend, and the nice weather continues today as well! We'll see plenty of sunshine this afternoon and we'll even be a few degrees warmer than yesterday with highs into the lower 60's! A beautiful, November day! Temps will cool quickly this evening with sunset at 4:35. Overnight lows will fall into the 30's, compared to the 20's the past several nights.
The dry weather stretch will continue for much of the week too, as surface high pressure continues to dominate our weather. Sunshine returns tomorrow as well. Temperatures may be a degree or two warmer with highs into the low to mid 60's.
A weak system and front will swing through northern New England tomorrow night and will bring us a few clouds, but only a slight chance of a shower. It will be milder with overnight lows in the 40's.
On the other side of the front we'll see a return to sunshine with an increasing breeze on Wednesday. Temps still reach near 60. the cooler air will follow in for Thursday, but sunshine prevails and high temperatures will still be slightly above normal with readings in the middle 50's.
An area of Low pressure and a cold front will move into the Northeast on Friday with a band of rain. A Southerly flow will increase on Friday with periods of rain that could be heavy at times, there may even be a rumble of thunder. We may see a good soaking with about a 6-10 hour window of rainfall. An 1" or so of rain is possible. This may lead to some minor street flooding. Behind the front it eventually turns cooler for the weekend. There may be a few showers over the weekend as the cold front pushes through.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.