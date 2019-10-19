SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Today will feature great October conditions as a ridge of high pressure dominates our weather which will supply us with sunshine and seasonable temperatures Highs will reach into the 50s for the hills to around 60 in the valley.
Temperatures fall fast this evening with readings dipping into the 20s by morning. There will likely be lots of frost around again early tomorrow too. High clouds begin building tomorrow morning as the remnants of tropical storm Nestor pass out-to-sea well south of Southern New England. Temperatures will reach near 60 again tomorrow afternoon.
Tropical storm Nestor will bring much-needed rain to the Southeast, then pass out-to-sea Sunday night into Monday. For us, we may see a shower Sunday night but that is about all. Clouds will push out late Sunday night and Monday will feature sunshine and seasonable conditions. Meanwhile, across the Mid-West, another good size storm will be moving eastward but will likely weaken as it pushes closer. It will still bring us some wind and rain late Tuesday into Wednesday.
This storm will not be as intense as the last storm. We should turn breezy ahead of the cold front, then blustery behind it for Wednesday afternoon as it exits. Next week is looking seasonable with daytime highs mainly in the low to mid 60's.
