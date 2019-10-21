SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A few leftover clouds and areas of fog this morning will give way to lots of sunshine. It will be mild and sunny this afternoon with highs in the low to middle 60's! Today will be a fantastic October!
***A Dense Fog Advisory remains in effect until 9 a.m. for Berkshire County***
Tonight will be mainly clear, but clouds will move in early tomorrow and will see clouds thicken in advance of our next cold front. The bulk of the rain will hold off until tomorrow evening though. Showers and periods of rain last overnight with a few rounds of heavier rain possible. Rain moves out early Wednesday and skies clear out. Expect a gusty breeze, but nothing significant like western Mass saw last week. Most of Wednesday will be dry and we'll see some afternoon sunshine.
High pressure will supply us with a dry, cool day on Thursday. We remain in the 60s to end the week, but Friday will feature increasing clouds ahead of our next front, which may come through Friday night with around of showers.
The weekend is looking dry, but blustery and chilly with highs in the 50's!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.