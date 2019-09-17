SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's a cool, refreshing September morning with high pressure in control and jit will dominate our weather for days and days to come. Temperatures warm quickly today with highs reaching into the lower 70s in the valley and 60s in the hills. The wind will be light out of the north.
Fall-like air continues through Thursday with early morning temperatures both tomorrow and Thursday dropping into the 40's and even a few 30s by Thursday morning. Advisories for frost could be issued.
Tomorrow will be the coolest day of the week with highs in the 60s under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky and northeast breeze. An upper level ridge begins to build into the Northeast Thursday and Friday, which will start bringing temperatures back up.
Warm, summer-like weather returns Friday into early next week with an upper level ridge. Temperatures approach the upper 70s Friday and lower to middle 80s Saturday and Sunday. Dew points come up as well, but nothing extreme is expected. Nighttime temps over the weekend should stay in the 50s. We continue our dry stretch with no rain expected through the weekend. Monday looks warm and a bit muggy, then shower chances may finally return Monday night or Tuesday. (Fall arrives Monday Morning, September 23rd)
Hurricane Humberto remains well to our east and will not pose any threat to western Mass. or the entire East Coast for that matter. If you are beach bound this weekend, remember dangerous rip currents and rough surf are likely.
