SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It was a beautiful weekend! It felt more like September with temperatures in the 70s and nighttime lows down into the 40s and 50s, some great stuff!
It's another cool, refreshing feel out there this morning too but today will be warmer, more August-like with highs getting to the middle 80s. We begin with lots of sunshine, but a few clouds will mix in this this afternoon and evening with the slight chance for a shower towards sunset.
A warm front will move through tonight and tomorrow will certainly be more humid with scattered showers and a few storms around, mainly in the afternoon. We will be on the northern edge of heavy rain and severe weather but the bulk of the activity may line up across the south coast and Mid-Atlantic. A front will sag south and should dry us out for Wednesday. It will once again be less humid and pleasant with temperatures near 80 along with lower dew points.
