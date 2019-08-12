SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It was a beautiful weekend! It felt more like September with temperatures in the 70s and nighttime lows down into the 40s.
Temperatures warm a bit today with highs getting to the middle 80s. We begin sunny, then some clouds will build by this afternoon and evening with the slight chance for a shower this evening into tonight. Our next chance for rain looks to be tomorrow it will not be raining all day. It will be more humid with scattered showers and a few storms around, mainly in the afternoon. We will be on the outer edge of a strong ridge of high pressure in the Plains, which may keep our weather a bit unsettled. For now, the end of the week is trending dry.
