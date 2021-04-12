SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Our beautiful stretch of weather has come to an end after a week of 60 and 70 degree readings and tons of sunshine! You could feel the cooler air moving in yesterday and now we are off to a damp, cool start.
It will remain cloudy and cool today with scattered showers around however it will not be raining all day and rainfall amounts will be less than 1/4". High pressure to our east will dry up a lot of the rainfall, but an easterly flow will keep the clouds locked in with temperatures in the 40's and lower 50's. You'll certainly need the thicker jacket and umbrella from time to time. It will be breezy out of the northeast up to 15 mph.
High pressure will win out tomorrow and Wednesday, meaning we stay dry with some sunshine too. Clouds will hang tough, but some sunshine will develop tomorrow afternoon and Wednesday looks to be the pick of the week with a mix of sun and clouds and comfortable temperatures. Highs tomorrow will reach near 60 then get back into the 60s on Wednesday.
A wave of low pressure looks to develop south of New England later in the week and may sit off shore for a couple of days so rain chances increase late Thursday into Friday. Low pressure will tap into chilly air to the north so Friday is looking rainy and cold with even some wet snow mixing in across the higher terrain. It will be rather windy as well.
