SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -Skies cleared out overnight and temperatures have tumbled into the 30's early this morning, so it's a chilly start for sure. You'll certainly need the jacket now, but temperatures have already started to climb and will come up fast thanks to the strong May sunshine.
Surface high pressure will build in today, bringing us a beautiful day with full sunshine, warmer afternoon temperatures and less wind. Highs will reach near 70! Today is the pick of the week, but tomorrow and the weekend aren't looking to shabby either.
The beautiful stretch of weather looks to last for several days to come, taking us into the middle of next week. High pressure will dominate. Daytime highs will reach into the 70's with early morning lows mainly in the 40's. There will not be much wind through the period either. There is a low risk for a pop up shower or thunderstorm through the period with the greatest risk being Friday and Sunday afternoons, but both of these days are still looking good and most of us will stay dry.
The mainly dry, pleasant weather looks to last through the middle of next week as well! Get out and enjoy, New England, spring weather at it's finest.
