SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Clouds have already given way to sunshine, and now we can expect a beautiful stretch likely lasting into the weekend.
Today will be warm, but will be turning less muggy as the day goes on. A gusty breeze out of the west will add some comfort as well. High pressure builds in today, as low pressure continues to slowly exit eastern Canada.
Highs will reach into the low 80s for the valley and upper 70s in the Berkshires and hill towns. Dew points will fall into the 50's setting us up for a cool, dry overnight period.
High pressure will dominate our weather tomorrow and Thursday, giving us top 10 weather days! Expect abundant sunshine and very low humidity both days (which will increase our fire danger risk). Not overly breezy, but a nice west-northwest breeze will be around. Daytime highs will top off in the upper 70's to near 80. At night, expect temps to dip into the 50s with a few upper 40's possible by Thursday morning.
High pressure moves off the coast by Friday and temperatures and dew points will start creeping up into the weekend. Our weather looks rain-free until Sunday and Monday, then a front will bring a chance for showers and storms Sunday evening and Monday afternoon. It will get a little toasty over the weekend with highs into the mid to upper 80s along with dew points climbing into the 60's.
