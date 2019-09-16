SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An extended period of dry weather is expected this week, even lasting into the weekend! The beautiful conditions started yesterday and aside from a few clouds this morning today is turning out just as nice.
This afternoon will be mainly sunny and comfortably warm. Temperatures will reach into the middle 70's. It will be another great day to head over to The Big E! (Salute to West Springfield Day) If you are heading over to the fair grounds this evening be sure to take a jacket. Under a clear sky temperatures will cool quickly and overnight lows will be down into the 40's.
High pressure builds into the Northeast and will supply us with days and days of sunshine. Tomorrow and Wednesday will be the coolest days with an easterly component to the flow. Temperatures will top off in the 60's to near 70 but still sunshine will prevail. There will be some cloudiness around on Wednesday but we should stay dry and we'll still see some sunshine.
A warming trend will commence on Thursday as high pressure shifts east. This will allow warmth across the middle part of the country to build in. Temperatures will reach into the middle and upper 70's for Thursday and Friday. By the weekend readings may reach into the lower 80's.
Meanwhile, Hurricane Humberto which located off shore well east of Florida will move out-to-sea this week. It will pass north of Bermuda threatening the Island late Wednesday into Thursday. It will turn north then east by the weekend. It may bring us some high clouds on Saturday but that is about it. It will kick up the surf and create dangerous rip currents from Maine to Florida but will bring no rain and very little wind to the East Coast of the U.S.
